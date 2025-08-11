Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test Jerseys Framed in Wall of Mohammed Siraj's Home; Pic Goes Viral

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show at the Oval in London a few days back. He picked up nine-wickets in the Oval Test to power India to a series-levelling win. Not only did his efforts help him bag the Player of the Match award, but Siraj's heroics also helped him climb up the ICC Test rankings. Days after his splendid show in the final Test, a picture of Mohammed Siraj's home has gone viral. It has gone viral because it features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test jerseys in the wall.

The Ultimate Tribute

It surely shows the respect Siraj has for his two senior cricketers. It is easily the best tribute he could have paid to their journeys. Siraj has worked with both the Indian cricketing legends for roughly three to four years and knows them personally. Siraj started his career under the leadership of Kohli first and then Rohit. He can certainly credit his growth to them.

India's Oval Hero

He bowled with a lot of passion throughout the Tendulkar-Anderson series and emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series. He picked up 23 wickets across five Tests. He rose to the occasion in the absence of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. His good show earned him a lot of praise from all quarters. Most reckon this is just the beginning and there is more to come from Siraj.