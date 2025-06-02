Big Change in BCCI Structure Soon; Rajeev Shukla Likely to Replace Roger Binny as President: REPORT

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League has one more match left this season and there are reports claiming that there could be a big change in the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) structure. Multiple reports claim that there could be a change of BCCI president as Roger Binny's tenure is coming to an end. Binny will turn 70 on July 19 this year. Rajeev Shukla, who is currently serving as the vice-president, may take over as the President for the next three months.

Shukla would be the interim president. Shukla will preside over all the duties of the President till someone new is elected. In the past, Shukla also served as the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman for many years in the past before taking over as the BCCI vice-president in December 2020.

Binny Took Over in 2022

Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly back in 2022. To be honest, Binny had a successful stint as the BCCI top boss. During his tenure, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, then also won the 2024 T20 WC. Binny was also there when India won the Champions Trophy.

