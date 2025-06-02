Republic World
Updated 2 June 2025 at 10:39 IST

Big Setback For Shreyas Iyer Despite Qualifying For IPL 2025 Final vs Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru; BCCI Punishes Punjab Kings

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: In what would come as a massive setback for Shreyas Iyer's PBKS, the team has been fined for slow over rate ahead of final vs Virat Kohli's RCB.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Iyer vs Kohli IPL 2025 Final
Image: IPL

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: In what turned out to be a memorable night for the Punjab Kings, there was a slight setback for the Shreyas Iyer-led side as well. Punjab beat Mumbai by five wickets to make it to the summit clash, thanks to heroics from Iyer. It was a tense game against Mumbai as the stakes were high and hence both captains - Iyer and Hardik Pandya - were guilty for maintaining a slow-over rate. Iyer has been fined Rs 24 lakh, while the other players will also have to pay Rs 6 lakh. 

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs,” the BCCI said in an official release.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.

Hardik Fined 30 Per Cent

The MI captain was fined more as this was his third instance where they were guilty of maintaining a slow-over rate. 

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh,” the BCCI release stated.

Meanwhile, after the match Iyer said he loves big occasions and he also advised everyone to be calm to get big occasions. Iyer and his side will now play the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

FINAL BECKONS

The match takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. One thing is for certain, IPL will see a new winner in 2025 as both the finalists have never won the coveted silverware. RCB has had the wood over Punjab this season, but again, it will be a new day and a new match. Bengaluru and Punjab have played thrice this season, with RCB winning twice. 

Published 2 June 2025 at 10:39 IST