Big Concern For Shubman Gill-Gautam Gambhir; Will Team India's Poor Record at Headingley Haunt Them in 2025?

India vs England: Headingley will host India-England for the first Test match starting June 20. It is already a massive occasion in Leeds as the Test match will mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for both teams. And hence, both sides would desperately eye a win. But, for India Headingley has never been a happy hunting ground and hence the question is - can newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill change it? Only time will answer this question.

Team India at Headingley

Unlike Lord's, Headingley has not yielded favourable results for the Indian cricket team and they would like to change that. In a total of seven matches played at the venue, India has managed to win merely two, losing four and one had no result. The first-ever game India played at Headingley was way back in 1952. India ended up on the losing side.

The first time India won a Test at Headingley was in 1986. Kapil Dev led the Indian team and the win at Headingley also paved way for India to win the Test series.

Can Gill Help Team India Create History?

One has to understand, that following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - the team is in transition. Without a doubt, the five-matches promise a lot of action as both sides are well-balanced. But certainly, spotlight would be on Gill and it would be interesting to see how he copes up with the challenge. For the unversed, India would be eyeing their first Test series win in England since 2007.