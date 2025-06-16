Virat Kohli's Son Akaay Wants Father to Come Out of Retirement, Heartfelt Note Shared by Anushka Goes Viral Ahead of England Tests

India vs England: Virat Kohli recently called it time on his Test career and that shocked most of his fans as they could not come to terms with the fact that their favourite cricketer will never be seen in whites again for the Indian cricket team. With less than a week left to go for the start of the opening Test at Headingley, there is a special demand for Kohli to come out of retirement and represent the country again.

This request has been made by his son, Akaay. Kohli's son wrote this in a piece of paper where he also wished ‘Happy father’s day'.

‘Take Your Test Retirement Back’

“Take Your Test Retirement Back. Happy Father’s Day - Akaay.” Anushka Sharma posted, which she deleted later. But despite that this message has gone viral and understandably so.

Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batters of the generations and hence given his fitness at 36, it may not have been the best call to throw in the towel. Kohli with 9,230 runs in 123 matches happens to be the fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests in India. This comprises of 30 centuries as well.

Kohli not there in England for the Test series is already a big setback for the side. He has good experience of playing in the tricky English conditions and that would have come in handy for the side had he been there.

Ind vs Eng - Preview