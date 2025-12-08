Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India's captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself batting on a tricky surface. Just before a few months to go for the much-awaited 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, the apex global cricketing body has hit a new roadblock. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has some massive plans for next year's T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

On 25th November 2025, the International Cricket Council unveiled the schedule for T20 World Cup 2026 with the 'men in blue' beginning their campaign on February 7, 2026, and they will eye to defend their title on their home soil.

JioStar Looks To Exit ICC's Mega Deal: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) might soon be on the lookout to onboard a new partner ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. As per a report in the Economic Times, Reliance Industries-controlled JioStar has informed the global cricketing body that it intends to withdraw from the media rights deal for the tournaments. There are still two years remaining in the deal which was originally a four-year contract, but significant losses incurred by the streaming platform is one of the biggest reasons behind this recent development.

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council has reportedly approached Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, but none of them showed interest. The report further states that the ICC intends to sell the media rights of the 2026–29 cycle in India for $2.4 billion. When compared to the ICC’s 2024-27 rights, one men’s tournament each year was valued at $3 billion.

Advertisement

Can Netflix Make A Surprise Move?