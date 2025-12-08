Updated 8 December 2025 at 12:18 IST
Big Crisis Hits ICC, Global Cricketing Body Approaches Multiple Streaming Platforms As JioStar Intends To Withdraw From The Media Rights: Report
The ICC is currently gearing up for its next big event, the T20 World Cup, that will be plated next year and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
The International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself batting on a tricky surface. Just before a few months to go for the much-awaited 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup, the apex global cricketing body has hit a new roadblock. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has some massive plans for next year's T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
On 25th November 2025, the International Cricket Council unveiled the schedule for T20 World Cup 2026 with the 'men in blue' beginning their campaign on February 7, 2026, and they will eye to defend their title on their home soil.
JioStar Looks To Exit ICC's Mega Deal: Report
The International Cricket Council (ICC) might soon be on the lookout to onboard a new partner ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. As per a report in the Economic Times, Reliance Industries-controlled JioStar has informed the global cricketing body that it intends to withdraw from the media rights deal for the tournaments. There are still two years remaining in the deal which was originally a four-year contract, but significant losses incurred by the streaming platform is one of the biggest reasons behind this recent development.
The International Cricket Council has reportedly approached Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, but none of them showed interest. The report further states that the ICC intends to sell the media rights of the 2026–29 cycle in India for $2.4 billion. When compared to the ICC’s 2024-27 rights, one men’s tournament each year was valued at $3 billion.
Can Netflix Make A Surprise Move?
Netflix undoubtedly is one of the biggest players as far as sports broadcasting is concerned, but one has to be wary of the fact that even they are in the early stages of testing live sports. It has a deal with the WWE and it is also rumoured that the company is working towards securing broadcasting rules for the UEFA Champions League, but none of it is confirmed as of now and one can only wait and watch how things pan out.
Jishu Bhattacharya
8 December 2025