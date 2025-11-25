ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Unveiled; India To Kick Off Title Defense Against The USA On February 7, 2026

Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India's captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the showpiece event, with 20 teams set to be in action in the limited-over extravaganza.

The official schedule was unveiled in a special broadcast aired on Star Sports, featuring India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, the 2024 T20 WC-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, India Women's World Cup-winning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and former WC winner Angelo Mathews.

India To Begin Title Defence Against The USA In ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Defending champions India will begin their campaign against the USA on February 07 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Following the T20 World Cup campaign opener clash, the Men in Blue will head to New Delhi to face Namibia on February 12.

Advertisement

India will then travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, to face Pakistan on February 15. The hosts' final group-stage match will take place against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.

Check out India's Remaining Group-Stage fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Officially Named Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Advertisement

The Men in Blue have been pitted alongside the USA, the Netherlands, Namibia and Pakistan in Group A

Venues For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Officially Unveiled

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played across five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the matches in India.

In Sri Lanka, the Sinhalese Sports Club, the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy will host the matches.

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah made a huge announcement at the event, revealing that Rohit Sharma will be the brand ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.