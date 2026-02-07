Big Setback For India; Jasprit Bumrah Set to Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Opener vs USA: REPORT

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India's premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the game against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. It is a big setback for the hosts as he is a proven match-winner. It is understood as per a report on the Indian Express, he is unwell and hence he will not participate in the game. The big relief is that it is not an injury concern.

Siraj to Replace Bumrah

There is a high-possibility Mohammed Siraj would be replacing Bumrah for the opener. For the unversed, Siraj replaced an injured Harshit Rana. Bumrah did make an appearance during India’s pre-match practice game against South Africa but did not train. The news isn’t encouraging, with Washington Sundar still awaiting NCA clearance.

For the unversed, India are the defending champions and they will hope to become the first team to win consecutive T20 World Cups. What works for India is their form, they are clear favourites to win the title. Team India would hope to get their campaign off to a winning start when they take on the USA as that will give them confidence.

IND vs USA Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

