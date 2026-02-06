ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Date, Timing, And All You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: The 2026 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will begin on Saturday, February 7, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the opening fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Although the opening match will be played in Colombo, the opening ceremony of the extravagant tournament will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It will be a busy opening day, with three matches scheduled. West Indies will face Scotland in the second match of the tournament at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The opening ceremony will take place before the third match of the day.

India will play against the United States of America (USA) in the third match of the opening day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Here's All You Need To Know

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6 PM IST before the start of India vs USA match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Saturday, February 7.

Who will perform at the T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

At the opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026, stars like Badshah, Sivamani, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, and Nora Fatehi will be performing on Saturday, February 7.

Where to live-stream the opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026?

The opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Where to live-telecast the opening ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026?