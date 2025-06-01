PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Shatters AB de Villiers' Nine-Year-Old Milestone In IPL During Qualifier 2 Clash Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has once again displayed a stunning performance during the Qualifier 2 fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1st.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 44 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 169.23 after a blitz knock in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old hammered four fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.

Suryakumar Yadav was trapped in Yuzvendra Chahal's spin web in the 14th over of the first inning.

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks AB de Villiers' Longstanding Milestone

With his fiery display, the MI middle-order batter broke AB de Villiers' nine-year-old milestone in the IPL. The 34-year-old became the highest run-scorer by a non-opener in an IPL season.

In the IPL 2025, the right-handed batter has scored 717 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 167.91, and has an average of 65.18. He is now the second-highest run-getter in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

A Look At The 34-Year-Old's Numbers In IPL

Suryakumar has appeared in 166 matches and 151 innings in IPL, amassing 4311 runs at a strike rate of 148.65, and has an average of 35.04.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers holds the second spot on the list with his 687 runs in the 2016 edition of the IPL. Rishabh Pant stands in the third position on the chart with 684 runs in the IPL 2018.

Apart from breaking AB de Villiers' longstanding milestone, Suryakumar Yadav also became the first Mumbai Indians batter to score 700 or more runs in a season of the IPL.

Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 fixture.