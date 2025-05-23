com score card
Advertisement
Updated May 23rd 2025, 09:41 IST

Big Setback For Team India Ahead of England Tour; BCCI Likely to Rule Mohammed Shami Out: REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Mohammed Shami may miss out on making it to the India squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shami during the WTC Final in 2023
Shami during the WTC Final in 2023 | Image: AP

Ind vs Eng: Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to be ruled out of India's upcoming tour of England. Shami, who is currently featuring in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, returned to cricket after an ankle injury. As per a report on the Indian Express, Shami may miss out as the selectors reckon he is not fully fit and cannot bowl long spells in England. 

That is being reported to be the reason behind Shami missing out. The same report claims that the medical team of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the board that his current workload doesn’t offer enough confidence in his ability to handle the rigours of red-ball cricket.

‘Don’t know whether he can bowl more than 10 overs in a day’

“Shami is bowling four overs in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad but the board and selectors don’t know whether he can bowl more than 10 overs in a day. Test matches in England may demand longer spells from the pacers and we can’t take chances,” a board source told the newspaper.

Given the experience Shami brings to the table, his absence could be a major setback for the side. 

Ind Test Squad

As per multiple reports, India's Test squad would be announced over the weekend. It is going to be a start of a new era for Test cricket for India in the post Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli times. It would be interesting to see who gets picked and who does not make it. With Rohit not there, reports suggest Shubman Gill would be leading the side. 

Published May 23rd 2025, 09:35 IST