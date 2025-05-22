IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Clinch Consolation Win Over Gujarat Titans By 33 Runs, Mitchell Marsh & Will O'Rourke Shine As Key Players

com score card
Updated May 22nd 2025, 23:54 IST

The Lucknow Super Giants secured a significant victory over the already qualified Gujarat Titans. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Rishabh Pant-led team put on a clinic against the hosts.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: The Lucknow Super Giants have picked up a noteworthy win over the already-qualified Gujarat Titans. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Rishabh Pant-led side showcased a clinical performance against the hosts. Despite their strong efforts, the Titans could not stand out as the victors this time. The win would be a consolation victory for LSG, who are already eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.

Gujarat Titans' Fighting Effort Falls Flat Against LSG

The Gujarat Titans started decently, with openers Sai Sudhasrsan and skipper Shubman Gill scoring 21 and 35 runs, respectively. Unfortunately, they couldn't provide the start they provided the last time they were in action. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was also taken down at 33 and things looked awry for the side. Sherfane Rutherford was also dismissed at 38 runs.

M Shahrukh Khan brought some stability with a half-century. He went on to score 57 runs. But other than him, no other batter lasted for long as LSG scalped clinical wickets, resisting them from reaching the target.

New Zealand's Will O'Rourke pulled off a clinical outing after taking a three-wicket haul in the second innings. Avesh Khan and Ayush Badoni also secured two timely wickets, while Akash Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed picked a wicket each to derail the Titans' momentum. Gujarat were restricted to 202 at the loss of nine wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants Stood And Delivered!

The Lucknow Super Giants delivered a strong outing against the hosts as they set a firm target on the scoreboard. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram put on a solid outing, especially Marsh as he went on to score a century. The 64-ball 117 set the tone as Nicholas Pooran also put up a brilliant display with a 27-ball 57.

Skipper Rishabh Pant gave the finishing touches as he smacked two giant sixes as the Super Giants scored 235 at the loss of two wickets on the scoreboard. 

The Gujarat Titans' bowlers could not prove themselves effective on the Ahmedabad tracks. Only Arshad Khan and Sai Kishore were the ones who picked up a scalp each, but LSG showcased a relentless spirit against the Titans.

