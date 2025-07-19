Birmingham Weather Forecast, India-C vs Pakistan-C, WCL 2025: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport at Edgbaston

India vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: In a match for the ages, India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Championship of Legends opener. The match takes place at Birmingham and there is a massive buzz already around the high-octane game. It is also expected to draw massive crowds as fans would love to see their heroes in action again. Unfortunately, eyes will be on the skies as there is a huge chance of rain playing spoilsport. So, will it rain?

Birmingham Weather Forecast

The weather forecast at Birmingham for Sunday is not very promising as there is a solid chance of rain. To be precise, there is a 55 per cent chance of precipitation. This means, rain would surely interrupt the game and that is the last thing the fans would want. Fans would be praying that there is a full game. The humidity would also be on the higher side which will make it uncomfortable for the players in the middle. The humidity is expected to be around the 70 per cent mark.

Ind or Pak - Who Has Edge?

It is difficult to pick who has the edge when the two Asian cricketing giants meet. These are retired players who would feature, but certainly the game is expected to be competitive. With Pakistan having won their opener against England, they would be a confident side against an Indian team who would be playing their first match of the tournament. Both sides have some big names and hence a cracking contest is on the cards.

