Pakistan Insulted? BCCI Snubs PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi As India Threaten To Boycott ACC Meet In Dhaka Putting Asia Cup 2025 In Jeopardy

The BCCI is set to boycott the upcoming Asian Cricket Council, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka. As per ANI, the Indian cricket board has already conveyed that they will not attend the meeting if the venue doesn't change.

BCCI Refused To Travel To Dhaka For ACC Meeting

The main theme of the meeting is to discuss the future of the Asia Cup 2025, which is poised to be played in the T20 format. India stands to be the designated host, but the ACC has yet to confirm the venue and schedule of the tournament, which is expected to take place in September.

In the aftermath of India's postponement of the Bangladesh tour, the BCCI has also refused to attend the ACC meeting in Dhaka, expected to take place on July 24. The ANI report stated that ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the PCB chairman and a minister in the Pakistan government.

A source told ANI, “Asia Cup can happen only if the meeting venue changes from Dhaka. ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi is trying to assert unnecessary pressure on India for the meeting. We requested him to change the venue, but have received no response. BCCI will boycott any resolution if Mohsin Naqvi goes ahead with the meeting in Dhaka.”

Both Asia Cup And Champions Trophy Were Held In Hybrid Mode

India earlier didn't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, followed by the Champions Trophy. India's matches were held in Sri Lanka and the same hybrid model was followed in the Champions Trophy as the Men In Blue played all their matches in Dubai and went on to lift their third title.