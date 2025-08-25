'Bit Shocking to...': Sanju Samson's Bold Message Ahead of Asia Cup After Maverick 51-Ball Century in KCL

Asia Cup 2025: Once Shubman Gill was picked as the vice-captain of the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson knew his spot was in danger as an opener. Featuring in the KL, Samson batted in the middle-order in a way to show the selectors that he can adapt. Now, he has smashed 121 off 51 balls in a KCL game as an opener. Samson's whirlwind knock was laced with seven sixes and 14 fours.

After his heroic knock for the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson said he is not ready to give up.

‘Very exciting talent in the team’

“It’s not easy to lose a game in front of your home crowd. So I thank all the people who turned up in huge numbers,” he said.

“Very exciting talent in the team. It’s a bit shocking to see we have so much talent in Kerala cricket. If given the right platform, I can see at least one or two more Kerala players breaking into the Indian team in the next couple of years,” Samson added.

Will Samson Find Spot in Asia Cup XI?

With Gill in the side as vice-captain, Samson's chances of opening with Abhishek Sharma shrinks. Now, will he be used as an option in the middle-order? Samson has been in good form in the T20 format and hence he gets picked. But, what seemed to be a sureshot opening slot for him is no more a certainty.