What Made Cheteshwar Pujara Decide To Quit Cricket? Veteran Cricketer Offers Insights: 'Thought That This Is The Right Time'

India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the second day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore | Image: ANI

Cheteshwar Pujara, the specialist Test cricketer for Team India, has offered insights on what prompted him to knock on the door to retirement.

The veteran Saurashtra cricketer revealed that the plans for him to retire have been going on for a week. Pujara added that he had consulted his family and friends while making up his mind.

Cheteshwar Pujara Revealed He Comtemplated Stepping Down For A Week Before Deciding

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket with a heartfelt social media post on Sunday. After remaining away from the Indian Test squad for a while, the veteran cricketer has now officially stepped away from international cricket.

The sudden announcement from Cheteshwar Pujara left the Indian cricket fans in shock. However, his former compatriots have wished him well as he begins a new innings in life after retiring from cricket.

The veteran cricketer opened up about what prompted his decision to retire from Indian cricket.

Pujara pointed out that with new talent emerging and the fact that he has been out of India's Test fold, he had decided to retire from the game.

"This plan was going on for a week. I have not been a part of the Indian team for the last few years, but now I thought that this is the right time because young players have got an opportunity in domestic cricket, which is why I made this decision.

"When you take such a big decision, you take this decision only after talking to your family and your biggest players, so l consulted everyone, and then I decided that it is important to move on," Cheteshwar Pujara said, as quoted by ANI.

Chereshwar Pujara Leaves An Unforgotten Legacy Behind

Cheteshwar Pujara concluded his illustrious Test career as Team India's eighth-highest run-scorer in the format. Over the years, the veteran has amassed 7,195 runs at an impressive average of 43.60, also including 19 tons.

The Saurashtra stalwart was also a part of Team India's campaign in the World Test Championship Final in 2021 and 2023.