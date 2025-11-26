'Blame Lies at Feet of Everyone': Gautam Gambhir Shifts Blame On Transition Phase After South Africa Whitewash India

Ind vs SA: India coach Gautam Gambhir came to the press conference after South Africa whitewashed India on Wednesday after an emphatic 408-run win in Guwahati Test. At the presser, Gambhir came up with a lame excuse where he blamed himself and the entire team. He also said that young players are learning at the job and this is exactly what a transition phase is.

‘Blame lies at the feet of everyone starting with me’

"The blame lies at the feet of everyone starting with me. Start prioritising Test cricket. If we want Test cricket to flourish in India, we have to collectively do it. More than the accountability it's about the care. This is what a transition phase is and young players would learn on the job," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

He also said that time needs to be given and that they should deliver in due course. He also spoke about his job as India coach and if he will now have to leave. Gambhir said it is upto the BCCI to decide that.

What's Next For Team India?

In less than a week, the Indian team would take on South Africa in the white-ball leg where both sides would face each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. For the white-ball leg, India would be bolstered by the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The first ODI will take place on November 30 in Ranchi. Lots to look forward to in the coming days from an Indian perspective.

