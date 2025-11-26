Rishabh Pant Gives Templated Reply After India's Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa: 'Need to Get Better'

Ind vs SA: The hosts were outplayed in Guwahati on Wednesday. South Africa beat India by 408 runs to win the Test and complete the rare whitewash. Following the win, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa received all the praise and deservingly so. After the loss, stand-in India captain Rishabh Pant gave a templated response. He said that the side needs to get better, while lavishing praise on the South African side. Pant admitted that SA dominated the series and reckoned India needed to be more clear in their mindset.

‘Need to get better’

"It's little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. We need to give credit to the opposition. We need to take the learning and stick as a team. They dominated the series but at the same time, you can't take credit for granted. We needed to be clear with our mindset. In the future, we need to learn from it and get better. They played better cricket, cricket demands that you need to capitalise as a team. And we did not do that and that cost us the whole series. The positive will be focusing in our own plan and that's what we will take from this series," Pant said at the post-match presentation.