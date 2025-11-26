Updated 26 November 2025 at 13:13 IST
Rishabh Pant Gives Templated Reply After India's Humiliating Whitewash vs South Africa: 'Need to Get Better'
Ind vs SA: It was a game to forget as South Africa beat India by 408 runs in Guwahati to complete the clean-sweep.
Ind vs SA: The hosts were outplayed in Guwahati on Wednesday. South Africa beat India by 408 runs to win the Test and complete the rare whitewash. Following the win, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa received all the praise and deservingly so. After the loss, stand-in India captain Rishabh Pant gave a templated response. He said that the side needs to get better, while lavishing praise on the South African side. Pant admitted that SA dominated the series and reckoned India needed to be more clear in their mindset.
"It's little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. We need to give credit to the opposition. We need to take the learning and stick as a team. They dominated the series but at the same time, you can't take credit for granted. We needed to be clear with our mindset. In the future, we need to learn from it and get better. They played better cricket, cricket demands that you need to capitalise as a team. And we did not do that and that cost us the whole series. The positive will be focusing in our own plan and that's what we will take from this series," Pant said at the post-match presentation.
Over to White-Ball
The focus will now shift to white-ball cricket, where the two sides play three ODIs and three T20Is. For the white-ball leg, India would be bolstered by the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. India would like to do really well in the white-ball leg. The first ODI will take place in Ranchi on November 30.
