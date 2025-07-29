Republic World
  'Boycott Asia Cup': Fans React on BCCI's Latest Post Featuring Team India at High Commission in London

Updated 29 July 2025 at 11:12 IST

'Boycott Asia Cup': Fans React on BCCI's Latest Post Featuring Team India at High Commission in London

Asia Cup 2025: Fans are asking the Board of Control of Cricket in India to boycott the upcoming Asia Cup.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Team India in London (L), Asia Cup (M), Ind-Pak (R)
Team India in London (L), Asia Cup (M), Ind-Pak (R) | Image: BCCI/ANI/AP

Asia Cup 2025: With the Asia Cup 2025 almost confirmed now, fans are unhappy and they are reacting. Team India, who are in London currently for the fifth and final Test at Oval, visited the Indian High Commission in the city. After the gala evening, the Board of Control of Cricket in India posted the best moments from the event on their official social page. 

ALSO READ: 'Draw Was Goal, Not Ton': Steyn Bizarrely Slams Jadeja in Handshake Row

Following the post, fans are reacting. They are not reacting on the event or the upcoming match, instead, they are asking the BCCI to boycott the Asia Cup. The continental tournament takes place in September and it will happen in the UAE. Here is the BCCI post that is garnering the wrong kind of attention. 

BCCI at India High Commission in London

Meanwhile, here are some of the reactions that followed the BCCI post. 

'Boycott Asia Cup'

ALSO READ: No Pant; Chopra Predicts Openers For India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 starts in the month of September and would be played in the T20 format. India, who are the hosts, will start as the defending champions and will play UAE in their opener. 

Published 29 July 2025 at 11:09 IST