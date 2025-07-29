'Draw Was...': Dale Steyn Bizarrely Slams Ravindra Jadeja in Handshake Controversy Featuring Ben Stokes at Manchester

India vs England: The handshake row in the dying moments at Old Trafford took the sheen away from what was a competitive game. The incident featured India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and England captain Ben Stokes. The English skipper, realising that they cannot win the game, offered Jadeja a handshake. The India all-rounder refused it realising that he needs a few more runs to get to a memorable Test match hundred. Eventually, he got to a hundred, but not accepting Stokes' offer to shake hands upset him.

While most siding up with Jadeja as they believe he is very much in his rights to continue on, former South African legend Dale Steyn reckons the India allrounder was wrong. As per Steyn, Jadeja should have accepted the handshake as ‘draw was the goal and not the century’. Steyn was responding to South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi's post.

‘Draw was the goal, not hundred’

“Shamo this onion has many layers to it, and each one will make someone cry. The only issue I see here is the one thing people aren’t realizing, the batters weren’t playing for 100s, they were batting for a DRAW. That was the goal. Draw the game. Once that was accomplished, and a result was out of the question a handshake was offered, that’s the gentlemanly thing to do right? It’s not then the time to realize they safe and now say no we’d prefer some free milestones… although within the rules, just seems a little, well, odd. That said, they did bat well, and maybe with the last hour approaching they should have been more aggressive in reaching those milestones, at least then, we could all agree, no team tried to out do the other in this weird situation,” Steyn tweeted in response to Shamsi.

Can India Win at Manchester?