Chennai Super Kings Star Dewald Brevis to Make Test Debut in First Game of Two-match Series Against Zimbabwe

After South Africa won the WTC Final 2025, there was always going to be plenty of focus on who it is they would choose to play in their first Test series after the historic victory that ended a 27-year wait for an ICC trophy. But the Proteas are set to take on Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series. And the first game of the series will see SA hand out 3 Test debuts - Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius and Codi Yusuf.

Brevis, who had a decent IPL 2025 with the Chennai Super Kings after being signed as a replacement player, is the most notable of these names as he has long been seen as a top prospect for South Africa - even being nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ after AB de Villiers.

SA's Full Playing XI

South Africa's XI is a much-changed one, with skipper Temba Bavuma missing out due to a hamstring issue, meaning Keshav Maharaj will lead the side.

A number of key players like Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are also not a part of the squad and are therefore notably missing from the XI.

Playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Borch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka

Why Are SA Playing vs Zimbabwe?

One of the main reasons why this series is even happening in the first place is due to Zimbabwe's role in helping their neighbours prep for the WTC Final.

Their last game before the summit clash against the Australians was a four-day game against Zimbabwe, and this is a way to repay the favour.