'Have Him Opening': Brad Hogg Predicts Shubman Gill To Open The Batting, Goes Against Popular Claims Of IND Captain Batting At Number 4

The Indian Cricket Team is in a massive transitional phase following the retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the sport. With the Indian batting line up now without an opener and number four, there is a lot of speculation regarding who will take the empty spots. Captain Shubman Gill's name has come up a lot in these conversations with most pundits and experts suggesting that Shubman Gill should take the number four spot left vacant by Virat Kohli.

However, Australian legend Brad Hogg has gone against these claims and called for Shubman Gill to open the batting.

Brad Hogg's Shubman Gill-Yashasvi Jaiswal Opening Duo Claim For ENG Series

Australian legend and former cricketer Brad Hogg has shared his opinion on the Indian batting line up dilemma. According to Hogg, Shubman Gill should open the batting for India in England alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. In his statement Brad Hogg also said that he believes Sai Sudharsan should come out at number three.

"I’d like to see Nair play a lot more. Shubman Gill will be opening the batting and I’d have him opening the batting with Jaiswal as well, probably. Then you’ve got Pant coming in at six, as I said. You’d have KL Rahul, Nair there. I’d actually have Sudharsan in there as well, coming in at number three. So you’ve got a lot of youth up there," said Brad Hogg while speaking to Rev Sportz.

India Looking To Stamp Authority In England

The Indian Cricket team in the last two Test series that they played had faced consecutive losses. India had first lost a three match series to a visiting New Zealand and then to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. With these back to back series losses, India missed out on the WTC final.