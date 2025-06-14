MCC Likely To Announce Big Change In Catching Rule, Boundary Catches To Get Tougher After Cricket's Lawmakers Raise Serious Questions

Cricket is currently fighting a battle for its existence. Three different formats (ODIs, T20Is, and Test) and numerous laws make it a multi-layered sport, which opens up avenues for limitless possibilities. There is always a debate surrounding cricket and how fair it is for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The ICC and the MCC have continued to work towards making and upgrading the laws of the game, and there is one more rule that is all set to get a major upgrade.

MCC To Ban 'Bunny Hop' Catches

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is likely to bring in a few minor changes to the game of cricket, which might have massive repercussions as far as catching on the boundary line is concerned. The lawmakers of the game are looking at the ‘bunny hop’ catches with suspicion, and they could soon become illegal. The rule is expected to come into effect later this month.

'A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if their final contact with the ground, before their first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary,' says MCC's Law 19.5.2.

The ICC's Big Rule Change For ODI Cricket