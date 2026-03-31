BREAKING: British National, Working With BCCI For IPL 2026, Found Dead in Mumbai's Trident Hotel

IPL 2026: In what will come as a piece of tragic news, a British citizen, working for the BCCI, was found dead in his Mumbai hotel room. He was working as a broadcast engineer with the BCCI for the IPL 2026 matches. As per reports, the name of the individual was Ian Williams Langford and his age was 76.

He apparently went to watch the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Mumbai Indians clash at the Wankhede stadium. After the match, Ian returned to his hotel room (No. 2715) late in the evening. On the next day, it is only when the hotel staff received no response from his room, they opened the door with the master key and entered the room and found him unconscious. He was declared dead by the hotel’s in-house doctor. The individual was staying in Mumbai's Trident Hotel since March 24 for IPL matches.

Langford was declared dead at a nearby hospital. Marine Drive Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the case.

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Cause of Death Unknown

The cause of his death is unknown till now. It is understood that the cops will investigate the development and then probably look to come up with a conclusion. Following the initial investigations, the cops have said that they have found nothing suspicious that indicates there was foul play.

“Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” police said, adding that the case is being treated as an unnatural death pending further investigation.