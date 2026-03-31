Mohammed Shami RETIRING Soon? Star Cricketer Breaks Silence After Ajit Agarkar Denies Him India Comeback

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has finally broken silence after repeatedly getting denied India comeback. In fact, the last time he played for the national side was over a year back despite being fit. Despite good performances in the domestic circuit he was not picked up for reasons known only to the BCCI and its chairman of selectors. He has picked up 67 wickets across tournaments in the 2025-26 domestic season.

‘When I get tired, I will call it a day’

“When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you’re already tired. And if you’re tired, it means you’re bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I’ll leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I’ll leave. But neither am I bored nor am I lazy. I am enjoying. Results are good and positive,” Shami said on The Shubhankar Mishra Show.

Assuring that he will give his best for his IPL franchise, Shami said he will also try and meet the expectations.

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“As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I’ll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can’t change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you’re playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I’ve played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that’s the point, I start thinking about the future,” he mentioned.

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