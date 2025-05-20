BREAKING: IPL 2025 Playoffs Venues Announced - BCCI Picks Two Venues to Host Knockout Games

The IPL 2025 playoffs will take place in two venues - New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

New Chandigarh, or Mullanpur, will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, with Ahmedabad to host Qualifer 2 and the Final.

The IPL 2025 playoff venues had not been decided when the league resumed after a week-long break due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

However, the BCCI has now confirmed where the biggest games of the season will be taking place.

What Were The Previous Venues?

In the schedule that was announced prior to the start of the tournament in March, the playoff venues were markedly different.

Hyderabad was set to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, whereas Qualifier 2 and the Final were set to be played in Kolkata.

It followed the set pattern of the defending champions given the right to host both the opening and final match - which in the case of 2025 were the Kolkata Knight Riders.

But the change in venues has nothing to do with the grounds being in close proximity to the Pakistan border. Rather, a different reason has been used to determine the venues.

Weather The Key Factor

The main reason for picking these two venues is that rain chances in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh are relatively low at this time of the year.

Since the restart, the IPL has seen games affected by rain and the playoffs being determined by weather would not be ideal in any way.