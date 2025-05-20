Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Fan War Takes New Twist, Hitman's Fans Blatantly Rip Off RCB's Tribute Campaign For Their Former Skipper

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test retirement has left the fans of the Indian Team in a state of shock. Without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the young Indian team will be expected to deliver the goods when they travel to England after the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last appearance for India came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the month of December last year. Rohit Sharma retiring from Test matches is something that was on the expected lines; nobody saw it happening before the England Test series.

Rohit Sharma also played a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai, which were clear signs that he wanted to continue playing for India in the longest format of the game. It was also reported that Virat and Rohit were conveyed that they do not fit into the scheme of things going forward, but there is still no official word on it.

Rohit Sharma Fans Copy Virat Kohli Fans' Tribute Campaign

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is synonymous with Test cricket. Irrespective of whatever Virat Kohli goes on to achieve in his white-ball career, he will always be seen as one of the biggest icons and flagbearers of Test cricket. Kohli's retirement came as a shock to many, considering the fact that he has always been vocal about his love for Test cricket.

Virat Kohli fans, in a heartfelt gesture, planned a special tribute for him. Fans of the former India Test cricketer flocked the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the KKR vs. RCB game, wearing white jerseys as a tribute to Kohli's association with the longest format of the game. Now, Mumbai Indians fans are planning to do something similar at the Wankhede during the Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals game.

Here's A Look At The Campaign Being Run By Rohit Sharma Fans

Rohit Sharma To Play In Front Of His Stand For The First Time