'We'll Let The Dust Settle': Brendon McCullum Drops Big Update About Jofra Archer's Match Fitness, Teases England's XI For Lord's Test

IND vs ENG: Hosts of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, England, are in dire need to turn their fortunes around. The kind of drubbing that India gave England in the Edgbaston Test is something that is unheard of, that too, in the 'Bazball' era. India defeated England by 336 runs in Edgbaston to level the Test series. England knows that they can't treat this Indian team lightly, and they'll have to bring their A game to the table to beat India and secure a lead in the ongoing series.

There has been a lot of chatter around the surface of Edgbaston and how the bowlers from both ends had to toil hard in order to get wickets. A total of 1,692 runs were scored in the Edgbaston Test across four innings and five days. The amount of workload that fast bowlers from both sides endured is something that is unimaginable. Both India and England are expecting the conditions to be a bit different in Lord's, which helps the bowlers to deliver the goods.

Jofra Archer Likely To Return For Lord's Test

Jofra Archer was expected to play the Edgbaston Test, but Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum backed the same eleven that played the Headingley Test match. England will certainly make a few changes to their eleven, and the chatter around Archer continues to grow. Archer was also training with the English cricket team ahead of the Edgbaston Test, but he was left out.

Prior to the Lord's Test match, England head Coach Brendon McCullum has given Jofra Archer's fitness update. 'He'll certainly be available for selection. We'll let the dust settle on this one, but Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go, and he'll come into calculations. It's hugely exciting,' said McCullum on Archer's fitness.

Gus Atkinson Added To England's Squad