England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Shares The Blueprint To Tackle Jasprit Bumrah In Lord's As England Look To Recover From Edgbaston Blues

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill-led India beat England in Edgbaston, a ground that they consider to be their fortress. The young Indian team gave England a taste of their own medicine as the hosts were asked to chase 608 runs on the final day of the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test match. The series is currently tied at 1-1, with both the teams winning one match each. The next Test match will be played at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, from July 10, 2025. England came into the Edgbaston Test riding high on confidence courtesy of the events that unfolded in Headingley.

The home team did breathe a sigh of relief as Jasprit Bumrah was rested in the second Test match, but eventually they were blown away by an Indian attack that had the likes of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. The Edgbaston pitch certainly became a point of focus after India defeated England, but a loss of 336 runs is something that will play on the host's mind heading into the Lord's Test.

Brendon McCullum Shares Strategy To Counter Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is very likely to play the Lord's Test match, and England are wary of the challenge that they have on their hands. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were too good for England in the Edgbaston Test, and with Jasprit Bumrah coming in, problems are sure to mount for the home team.

Prior to the Lord's Test, England Head Coach Brendon McCullum reiterated the importance of preparation to tackle the star pacer. 'Bumrah will more than likely come back in for the next one, so we've just got to make sure we're well planned and well prepared and ready for the next challenge. It will be quite different, I imagine, to this surface, and that's probably a good thing for us,' the England Head Coach said.

Gus Atkinson Returns To England's Test Squad

England has been given a reality check by Team India, and they'll no longer treat Shubman Gill and his side lightly. Once Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the longest format, fans of the English cricket team were always treating the India vs England series as a warm-up for the Ashes.