Brisbane Weather Forecast, Australia vs India, 5th T20I: Rain to Play Part in Gabba Game; Delayed Start Likely

Australia vs India, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav and his men take on Australia for one last time in the ongoing five-match series on Saturday (November 8) at the Gabba in Brisbane. While India have already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, Australia would dearly love to win the final game and square the series. Certainly, India would try their best to not let that happen. There are whispers that India could rest Shubman Gill for the final game and get Sanju Samson to open with Abhishek Sharma.

Brisbane Weather Forecast

As per Accuweather, there are chances of light rain which is not welcoming news for the fans as they would like to see a full 40-over contest between the two cricketing heavyweights. There is a 25 per cent chance of precipitation. The humidity would remain just above the 60 per cent-mark - which is absolutely perfect. In case there is rain, the feeling is that it will not be for a long time and there would be a game and a result. Both sides would like to go out in the middle and play. With chances of rain there, the toss would be critical.