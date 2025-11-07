Mohammed Kaif's Huge Comment on India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Despite Win vs Aus: '...Any Fixed Plan'

Australia vs India: Suryakumar Yadav, who is India's T20 captain, has been in the spotlight recently as his form with the bat is nothing extraordinary. His bat has not done the talking, yet the side is leading the ongoing five-match T20I series in Australia 2-1. Following India's win at the Carrara Oval in the Gold Coast, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif gave his two cents on Suryakumar's leadership. Kaif reckoned Suryakumar is someone who likes to stick to a fixed plan.

‘Does not want to move ahead with any fixed plan’

"I see Suryakumar as captain does not want to move ahead with any fixed plan. His plan is that if a right-hander is on strike, he brings Axar Patel; if not, he chooses which bowler can put pressure on the situation. They have everyone on loop. On a turning track, Arshdeep Singh might bowl two overs, spinners might bowl more. Surya said in an interview that he uses bowlers based on the situation and the pitch conditions to get the job done," he said on his YouTube channel.

"The batting plan is the same. Why Dube at number three? Because no wicket fell in the first six overs. They had 49 runs without losing a wicket. In the seventh over, Abhishek Sharma got out. When there were four overs left for Zampa and Maxwell might bowl, the spinners started bowling more overs. It was a 'why not' moment to send Dube in for game control. So, they sent Dube because he hits big shots and can handle spinners well. He was given freedom to play his shots," Kaif added.

Can India Win Series?

India, who have a 2-1 unassailable lead, are in box seat and favourites to win the series. The final game of the series takes place on Saturday (November 8) at the iconic Gabba.