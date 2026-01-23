'Bunker Mein Chhup Gaye?' PCB Trolled For Not Boycotting ICC T20 World Cup 2026 After Bangladesh Informally Pullout

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Multiple Pakistani websites and new agencies had claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board would stand by Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision against the International Cricket Council.

On Thursday, after the Bangladesh government made it clear that they would boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup, the question is - will PCB live up to the promise.

While most believe PCB were kite-flying and were never going to pullout, others are daring them to now boycott the marquee event.

Social media is now full of hilarious comments over will PCB backout or not. Most reckon they would not.

'Bunker Mein Chhup Gaye?'

Meanwhile, there is nothing official from PCB as yet. Actually, it would be surprising if PCB pullout as they do not have valid grounds to do so. And PCB will not dare to do it as they are now financially wello-equipped to run cricket in their country on their own sans the funds they receive from the International Cricket Council.

What Happens Now?