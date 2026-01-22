Bangladesh Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Will Not Travel To India

The Bangladesh government has decided to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 and their cricket team will not travel to India for the cricketing extravaganza.

“We will continue to communicate with the ICC. We want to play the World Cup, but we won't play in India. We will keep fighting. There were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting. The Mustafizur issue is not an isolated single issue. They (India) were the sole decision makers in that issue,” Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Bulbul said.

He further added, “ICC had denied us our request to shift our matches away from India. We are not sure about the status of world cricket. Its popularity is going down. They have locked away 200 million people. Cricket is going to the Olympics, but if a country like us is not going there, it is ICC's failure.”

A meeting was held between the Bangladesh Cricket Board, the cricketers and the interim government's sports advisor in Dhaka and a decision was then conveyed to the media.

Bangladesh Requested To Relocate T20 World Cup Venue

ICC earlier confirmed that they won't make any last-minute changes to the T20 World Cup schedule. In a board meeting, it was reportedly decided that if they remain adamant in their stance, a replacement team will be named for the T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka this time.

Following the BCCI’s directive ahead of IPL 2026, KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, which prompted Bangladesh to make an appeal to the ICC for their T20 WC venue relocation. They cited security concerns behind their request, but ICC categorically denied their demand.