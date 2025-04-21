CAB Wants Harsha Bhogle & Simon Doull Barred From Commentary During KKR's Home Fixtures Over Eden Pitch Debate | Reports

The Eden Gardens Pitch controversy has reached a new point, as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is now in action. The board wants action to be taken against commentators Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull for their criticism of Pitch Curator Sujan Mukherjee, and they believe he was standing his ground and following the BCCI's rules.

CAB Writes To BCCI Over Harsha Bhogle & Simon Doull

The Eden Garden Pitch controversy has escalated to a new level. The debate erupted when Pitch Curator Sujan Mukherjee denied changing the Eden tracks to give the hosts, Kolkata Knight Riders, an advantage. A massive discussion erupted over the issue, with fans swarming in support of the franchise while the CAB was condemned. Veterans and analysts also engaged in the topic and presented their views on the situation. However, the Cricket Association of Bengal has come into action mode and wants action to be taken over match commentators Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull.

As per a report from Revsportz, the CAB has presented a stern letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), urging not to allow Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull to be a part of the commentary team at Eden Gardens. This includes today's match between Kolkata and Gujarat.

Why Bhogle & Doull Are On CAB's Radar?

The issue stems from the time when Simon Doull delivered an unfiltered opinion over the Eden Pitch Controversy and criticised the pitch curator for not paying heed to the franchise's request. Harsha Bhogle had a similar feeling, and he also offered his take on the scenario. However, the BCCI's rules indicate that franchises or players have no say in terms of the pitch, and they pointed out the same in their letter and defended Mukherjee's stance.