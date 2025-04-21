'Never Seen CSK Struggle': Former Indian Batter Suresh Raina Blasts Chennai Super Kings Following Loss To Mumbai Indians

Updated April 21st 2025, 12:04 IST
Chennai Super Kings' struggles don't seem to be ending anytime soon as the team succumbed to yet another defeat in their match against Mumbai Indians. CSK have been the weakest team by far in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Chennai currently sit at the bottom of the IPL points table and seem hardly like the team that once won five IPL titles. As CSK lost to MI by 9 wickets, former Indian batter and CSK player Suresh Raina blasted his former franchise for their poor run of form and terrible decision making in the auction.
Suresh Raina following Chennai Super Kings' 9 wicket loss to Mumbai Indians called out the team and it's management over the poor decisions that they made in the IPL auction. Raina called out CSK for not going for some of the big names of Indian cricket such as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. He also stated that he has never seen CSK struggle so much.
"I think somewhere, the coach and the management did not get the auction right. There were so many talented players in the auction, so many youngsters. You go to the auction with so much money, you didn't go for Iyer, Rahul, or Pant. When you see other teams, they are playing such attacking cricket, I have never seen CSK struggle so much," said Suresh Raina while speaking on Star Sports.
Chennai Super Kings' chances of making it to the Indian Premier League playoffs look extremely bleak right now with the team at the bottom of the table. CSK currently have only four points on the table and will now be looking to focus on next year's campaign as the 2025 season looks all but lost.
Published April 21st 2025, 12:04 IST