'Never Seen CSK Struggle': Former Indian Batter Suresh Raina Blasts Chennai Super Kings Following Loss To Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings' struggles don't seem to be ending anytime soon as the team succumbed to yet another defeat in their match against Mumbai Indians. CSK have been the weakest team by far in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Chennai currently sit at the bottom of the IPL points table and seem hardly like the team that once won five IPL titles. As CSK lost to MI by 9 wickets, former Indian batter and CSK player Suresh Raina blasted his former franchise for their poor run of form and terrible decision making in the auction.

Raina Calls Out CSK For Not Buying Quality Players In The Auction

Suresh Raina following Chennai Super Kings' 9 wicket loss to Mumbai Indians called out the team and it's management over the poor decisions that they made in the IPL auction. Raina called out CSK for not going for some of the big names of Indian cricket such as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. He also stated that he has never seen CSK struggle so much.

"I think somewhere, the coach and the management did not get the auction right. There were so many talented players in the auction, so many youngsters. You go to the auction with so much money, you didn't go for Iyer, Rahul, or Pant. When you see other teams, they are playing such attacking cricket, I have never seen CSK struggle so much," said Suresh Raina while speaking on Star Sports.

CSK Likely To Miss Out On IPL Play Offs