Calcutta Football League: East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 3-2 In A Thriller Kolkata Derby, David Lalhlansanga Scores Winner For Red And Golds

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: East Bengal sealed a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby of the ongoing Calcutta Football League at the Kalyani Stadium, on Saturday, July 26th.

It was the goals from Jesin TK, Sayan Banerjee, and David Lalhlansanga that helped the Red and Gold to end their three-match winless streak. On the other hand, Leewan Castanha and Kiyan Nassiri scored for Mohun Bagan.