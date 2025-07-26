Republic World
Updated 26 July 2025 at 21:23 IST

Calcutta Football League: East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 3-2 In A Thriller Kolkata Derby, David Lalhlansanga Scores Winner For Red And Golds

East Bengal clinched a stunning 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby of the ongoing Calcutta Football League on Saturday, July 26th.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
East Bengal players pose for a picture ahead of the Kolkata derby in the CFL 2025
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: East Bengal sealed a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby of the ongoing Calcutta Football League at the Kalyani Stadium, on Saturday, July 26th.

It was the goals from Jesin TK, Sayan Banerjee, and David Lalhlansanga that helped the Red and Gold to end their three-match winless streak. On the other hand, Leewan Castanha and Kiyan Nassiri scored for Mohun Bagan.

(More To Follow…)

Published 26 July 2025 at 21:23 IST