Calls Grow For Rinku Singh To Lead KKR In IPL 2027 After Sensational UpT20 League Run: 'The Franchise Has Finally Gotten Its Captain'

Rinku Singh has further teased the KKR captaincy battle ahead of IPL 2027. The Indian batter led the Meerut Mavericks to their 2nd UPT20 League title in four seasons and seemed to have auditioned for the KKR captaincy role and passed the test with flying colours.

Mavericks happen to be the sole team to be qualified for the summit clash in all four seasons so far. Rinku's Mavericks came face to face against Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcon, who were seeking their maiden title. It proved to be a one-sided final, as in reply to Mavericks' 203 runs, Falcons skittled out for just 109.

KKR urged To Appoint Rinku Singh As Captain

Rinku did very little with the bat, but he had very little room for error in his captaincy, and Mavericks notched up 9 wins out of the 10 matches in the UPT20 League, including the final. Now Suresh Raina urged KKR to appoint Rinku as the in-charge for the next season. The KKR captaincy role remains vacant after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Raina told broadcasters after the final, "Firstly, congratulations to Captain Rinku Singh. This is the fourth season of the UP T20 League, and they are playing in the fourth final.

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“KKR is looking for a captain, but I think the franchise has finally gotten its captain. Invest a little in him, give him some matches, and you never know."

Ajinkya Rahane Failed To Pass Captaincy Test

KKR couldn't qualify for the IPL playoffs in the last two seasons, after Shreyas Iyer guided the team to the title in 2024. Rahane was given the leadership mantle, but under his leadership, KKR failed to mount a serious challenge. He amassed 390 and 335 runs in the last two seasons, but that didn't help KKR's cause.

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