Calls Mount For BCCI To Safeguard Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Development: 'Sport Is Not Only About Physical Skill'

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar display has illuminated IPL 2026 and his dominating show against Sunrisers Hyderabad has further put him on the frontline. Sooryavanshi's fiery 29-ball 97 set the tone for Rajasthan in this crucial clash and the 15-year-old prodigy is now the Orange Cap holder.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Careful Nurturing Holds Key

Calls have already been made to include Vaibhav in the senior Men In Blue setup and BCCI took the first steps to select him in the India A side for the upcoming ODI tri-series to be held in Sri Lanka. Sooryavanshi had shown flashes of brilliance last season and has only gone on to add an improved layer to his gameplay this season.

Despite his brilliance, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has urged careful nurturing of the Rajasthan Royals teenage prodigy. In an interaction with the Times of India, he said, “I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness.

“And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come.”

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Records Galore In RR vs SRH IPL Eliminator

Sooryavanshi has also gone past Chris Gayle to shatter another IPL record. The 15-year-old has hit 65 sixes so far, the most by a player in a single IPL season. He also smashed a 16-ball half-century against SRH in the IPL Eliminator, equalling Suresh Raina's record.

He also hit 11 sixes in the match, the most in an IPL playoff game. Should Rajasthan Royals get the better of SRH, they will then face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 29.