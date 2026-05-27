SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrites Record Books, Breaks Chris Gayle's 15-Year-Old IPL Record

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the 15-year-old played a blistering knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Sooryavanshi smashed 97 runs off just 29 balls at a staggering strike rate of 334.48. The teenager hammered five fours and 12 sixes during his explosive innings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle's Record

With his fiery knock at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the RR prodigy broke multiple records, including Chris Gayle's 15-year-old IPL milestone.

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The 15-year-old surpassed Gayle to secure the top spot on the list for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

Previously, Gayle held the record with 59 sixes in the 2012 season of the IPL. As of now, Sooryavanshi has smashed 65 sixes in the ongoing 19th edition of the tournament.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrites History Books

Sooryavanshi also equalled Suresh Raina's milestone, as the 15-year-old slammed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL knockouts (by balls). The RR opener hammered a 16-ball half-century against SRH, sharing the top spot on the chart alongside Raina. Earlier, Raina had scored a 16-ball half-century in the 2014 season at the Wankhede.

The teenager also ranks third for the most fifties in fewer than 20 balls in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma holds the record with six such fifties, while Sooryavanshi has five.

With his blistering innings in Mullanpur, the 15-year-old has hit the most sixes in the first six overs of an IPL match. On May 27, the youngster smashed eight sixes to claim the top spot on the chart.