Calls Mount for Gautam Gambhir to ‘Stay Away From Social Media’ Following Indian Head Coach’s ‘Unlimited Authority’ Post

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane wants head coach Gautam Gambhir to stay off social media and avoid the critics as Team India gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir recently stirred the pot with one of his recent social media posts, where he indirectly reacted to the chatter over his authority on his coaching. The remark ignited a debate on social media.

The Indian head coach had responded to MP Shashi Tharoor's post, where he had deemed coaching as one of the toughest jobs.

Ajinkya Rahane Advises Gautam Gambhir To Stay Away From Social Media

Following the incident, Ajinkya Rahane has appealed to Gautam Gambhir to stay away from social media and urged him not to think about what the critics are saying.

Rahane added that the former Indian opener is currently in a very responsible job as coach of the Indian cricket team and should focus on the team. He reiterated that Gambhir needs to steer clear of social media until the World Cup is over.

"My only response to this is that GG should probably stay away from social media. Probably not think too much about what people are saying about him or telling him. He played his cricket in a great manner, and now he's coaching Team India, which is a very responsible job.

“He should stay away from social media and focus on the team. That's my personal opinion. Let's just focus on the main thing: stay away from social media till the World Cup is over,” Ajinkya Rahane said to Cricbuzz.

Gautam Gambhir Has Had A Shaky Coaching Run With Team India

Gautam Gambhir has been a critical figure among Indian cricket fans so far. Despite the wins in the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, the Men in Blue's performance in Test cricket has been downright worse.

Under Gambhir's coaching, India lost to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa in red-ball cricket. The Men in Blue were also defeated in the ODI series against the Proteas. India's run has been shaky under new captain Shubman Gill.

Despite the unstable form in Test and ODIs, Team India has been utterly dominant in T20I cricket. Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, the Men in Blue have not lost a single series since he assumed the leadership role.