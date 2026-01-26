Pakistan Boycott ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Game vs India. Here's What Will Happen

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Pakistan Cricket Board to see what eventually happens as there is still uncertainty over their participation in the T20 World Cup. There is a meeting that is going to be held today between Mohsin Naqvi and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to finalise what will they do.

Multiple reports claim that Pakistan may not boycott the entire tournament, but may refuse to play the big-ticket clash against India. The high-octane India-Pakistan game is scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo.

Pak to Boycott Ind Clash?

If PCB decide to boycott the clash against India, which is a possible scenario - what happens? It is simple, in case Pakistan decide to give the India game a miss, they they would lose out on two crucial points which will also hamper their chances of making it to the Super 8 stage. Pakistan and India are placed in Group A. Pakistan will play all it's games in Sri Lanka.

With their being much uncertainty over their participation at the global event, chief selector Aaqib Javed said the naming of the squad had nothing to do with Pakistan's ultimate call on participation.

"We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We've announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That's what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision," he said.

