Calls To Include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In India Team Grow Louder: 'If You Can Impress Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli...'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as the latest Indian sensation to disrupt the cricketing scene. The Rajasthan Royals prodigy burst onto the scene in IPL 2025 and went one step ahead as he finished as the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026.

Nasser Hussain Endorsed vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Selection

There has been a raging debate about whether to fast-track Vaibhav into the senior Indian team setup given his rapid rise through the ranks. There have been reports that the BCCI selectors took note of his performance and he might enter the conversation when the T20I squad for the India and England tour will be announced.

Now England great Nasser Hussain has strongly endorsed Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian Cricket Team. The RR prodigy has already been picked up in the India A team, which will be involved in an ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka.

On the ICC Review, He said, “Such an easy answer to give to that is that yes, he has to play. I didn't watch too much of the IPL to be honest, but I watched clips of Sooryavanshi and what an incredible talent,”

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“And I was in complete awe and I've noticed Sachin putting out some tweets about Sooryavanshi's bat swing and if you can impress Sachin Tendulkar and if you can impress Virat Kohli and the rest, he's impressed everyone. What an unbelievable talent.”

In 16 matches, the 15-year-old has amassed 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30.