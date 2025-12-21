Cameron Green Dubbed As Potential Andre Russell Replacement For KKR In IPL 2026: 'They Have Serious Batting Power'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in the recently held Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction for a whopping price of Rs. 25.2 Crore.

Following KKR's Rs. 25.2 Crore bid for Cameron Green, the 26-year-old became the most expensive overseas player in the cash-rich league.

Before the start of the IPL 2026 auction, Green was the most hyped cricketer in the auction list, and KKR won the race to buy the player for a record price. Although Green is an injury-prone player, he is likely to play a crucial role for the three-time IPL champions in the upcoming season.

While speaking on JioStar, former cricketer Anil Kumble predicted that Cameron Green will replace Andre Russell's place in the KKR squad. Kumble showered praise on KKR's squad, saying that they are a solid team with serious batting power.

"KKR have done really well... Cameron Green will take the place of Andre Russell in the team. Russell was a master finisher, while Green prefers batting in the top three, but they will make it work. All in all, the squad of KKR is looking really solid, and they have serious batting power in their squad," Anil Kumble said on JioStar.

Cameron Green's Numbers In T20s

Cameron Green played only three seasons of the IPL in the 2023 and 2024 editions. The Australian has played 29 matches and 28 innings, scoring 707 runs at a strike rate of 153.69 and an average of 41.58. He also claimed 16 wickets from 29 IPL innings at an economy rate of 9.07 and a bowling average of 41.50.

In the T20S, Green played 63 matches and 57 innings, scoring 1334 runs at a strike rate of 151.07 and an average of 33.35. He scored one century and eight centuries in the 20-over format. The batting all-rounder picked up 28 wickets from 42 T20I innings at an economy rate of 9.05 and a bowling average of 34.42.

KKR Released Andre Russell Before IPL 2026 Auction

Earlier, KKR released Andre Russell before the IPL 2026 auction. Later, the Caribbean allrounder, who has spent 11 seasons with the Knights, announced his retirement from the IPL.