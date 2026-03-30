Cameron Green Carrying INJURY? Cricket Australia Responds to KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane's Query After Loss vs MI in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders lost their game against Mumbai Indians and then captain Ajinkya Rahane gave a skeptical response when asked about why Cameron Green was not bowled. When Rahane was asked about Green, Rahane promptly said one should ask Cricket Australia about it.

"Ask Cricket Australia," Rahane said.

Adding on, he said: "I think when hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, the combination will be slightly different. At the moment, we have to see the balance and who can bowl well for us. Batting-wise, as I said, we batted really well, but finding that balance with the ball is really important. So, hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon, [and] then we can find out whether the combination will be okay."

As it turns out, Cricket Australia has responded. As per CA, Green is carrying a lower back injury and that could be the reason why he is not bowling.

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‘Cameron has a lower back injury’

"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson said.

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time.

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“KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information,” the spokesperson added.