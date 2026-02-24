'Can Afford To Play With A Slow Strike Rate': Tilak Varma Told To Replicate Virat Kohli Magic In IND VS ZIM T20 World Cup Tie

India's T20 World Cup 2026 dream is hanging over a thread. The defending champions encountered a thrashing defeat at the hands of South Africa in a T20 World Cup Super 8 tie in Ahmedabad. The Men In Blue need to win their remaining two games in order to secure a place in the semifinals.

Tilak Varma Told To Follow Virat Kohli

India's batting performances has remained under the scanner. After surviving a number of collapses in the tournament, the famed batting lineup failed to produce the magic when it mattered the most.

Tilak Varma hasn't had an easy tournament racking up just 107 runs in five matches. The southpaw tried to get out of his zone and unleashed his agressive mode against the Proteas. But the gample didn't pay off and he had to leave the crease very early.

Now Mohammad Kaif believes Tilak should follow Virat Kohli and should play thye anchore role for India.

Advertisement

On his YouTube channel he said, “Tilak Varma has his own way of playing. He can afford to play with a slow strike rate. However, he got out while playing a big shot. There was pressure building on him for the strike rate. As a player, you do keep track of what is being said. But it is the job of the management to ask the player to stick to his role. He should play Virat Kohli's role. He moved away from his gameplay by stepping out and going for a big shot. You'll never be able to play if you listen to what others are saying.”

Will Eden Gardens Lose Semifinal Hosting Rights?

India's inability to enter the semifinal might also prove costly for Eden Gardens which is expected to host one of the semifinals. As per ESPN Cricinfo, if Sri Lanka do not face India in the semis and if Pakistan don't make it to the next stage, they are most likely to host the other team at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Advertisement