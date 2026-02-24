ICC Makes T20 World Cup Semifinal Plans Flexible, Eden Gardens Could Lose Hosting Rights, Here's Why

The T20 World Cup 2026 has almost reached its climax stage as the Super 8 stage has started to unfold. India's loss to South Africa and the West Indies' huge win over Zimbabwe have opened up Group 1, and there is a possibility that any of the four teams can still secure a berth in the semifinals, depending on the outcome of the other games.

Eden Gardens To Lose T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal?

Sri Lanka started their Super 8 journey on a losing note against England, and the co-hosts will have to hit the ground running when they face New Zealand on February 25. Should Pathum Nissanka and Co. make it to the last four, there is a distinct possibility they could have a home advantage. As per ESPN Cricinfo, if Sri Lanka do not face India in the semis and if Pakistan don't make it to the next stage, they are most likely to host the other team at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is an alteration to ICC's original schedule in which Eden Gardens was supposed to host the first semifinal.

ESPN Cricinfo accessed a communication which they sent to all the stakeholders. The communication stated, "Semi-final 1 is a floating arrangement with the match to be held in either Colombo or Kolkata"

"If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo on 4 March."

"If Pakistan do not qualify for the semi-finals, but Sri Lanka do qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semi-final 1 in Colombo."

India To Host Semifinal Opponents At Wankhede

If neither India, Pakistan, nor Sri Lanka make it to the semifinal, Eden Gardens will host the 1st semifinal, ICC has communicated. If the Men In Blue make it to the last four, the Men In Blue will have a home advantage and will host their opponent at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

