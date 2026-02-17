Can Australia Still Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s After Embarrassing Defeat To Sri Lanka? All Scenarios Explained

T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the 30th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 16.

Pathum Nissanka was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten century, scoring 100 runs from 52 balls at a strike rate of 192.31. He smashed 10 fours and 5 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Australia Hold Third Place In Group B Standings

Following the defeat, Australia’s chances of qualifying for the Super 8s have become even slimmer. However, Mitchell Marsh’s side is not yet officially eliminated from the prestigious ICC event. There is still a glimmer of hope, but the Aussies must now rely on the results of other teams.

In Group B, Sri Lanka lead the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.462, having won all three of their matches so far. Zimbabwe are in second place with four points and a net run rate of +1.984, remaining unbeaten after two matches.

Meanwhile, Australia sit third in the standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.414. The Aussies have played three matches, winning one and losing two.

Here's How Australia Can Qualify For Super 8s

To qualify for the Super 8s, Australia need Zimbabwe to lose their upcoming matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka on February 17 and 19, respectively. At the same time, Australia must secure a dominant win over Oman in their next clash. If both conditions are met, Australia and Zimbabwe will be level on points, and the team with the superior net run rate will advance to the next round.