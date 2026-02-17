Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Sends Reminder To BCCI Selectors With Fiery 8-Wicket Spell For Bengal In Semi-Finals

Mohammed Shami in action for Bengal against J&K | Image: X/@BCCIdomestic (Screengrab)

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami once again reminded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors of his prowess with a blazing eight-wicket haul in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025–26.

Bengal locked horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26, starting February 15 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani.

Mohammed Shami Sends Reminder To BCCI Selectors

During Jammu and Kashmir’s first innings, Shami set the pitch alight with his remarkable figures in the domestic tournament. Leading Bengal’s bowling attack, he claimed eight wickets in his 22.1-over spell, conceding 90 runs at an economy rate of 4.06.

This performance marked Shami’s best figures in first-class cricket for Bengal.

It has been nearly three years since the 35-year-old represented India in the red-ball format. His last Test appearance came against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final at The Oval.

Concerns about Shami’s fitness have surfaced in recent times, but the veteran pacer proved he is currently in peak form.

Shami has played 96 first-class matches and 181 innings, taking 368 wickets at an economy rate of 3.23 and a bowling average of 26.60. In Tests, he has featured in 64 matches and 122 innings, claiming 229 wickets at an economy rate of 3.30 and a bowling average of 27.71.

Bengal Continue To Dominate Over Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir’s first innings, Shami dismissed Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan Khan, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi, and Yudhvir Singh. His fiery spell dismantled the batting lineup, restricting them to 302.

In Bengal’s first innings, Sudip Kumar Gharami starred with a brilliant 146-run knock, powering his side to 328. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran also showed resilience, scoring 49 runs from 96 balls.