'Can Create Chaos': Australia Warned of Abhishek Sharma Threat Ahead of T20Is

India vs Australia: Spotlight is on Abhishek Sharma, who is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, ahead of the five-match series against Australia. Before the series gets underway at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, former India coach Ravi Shastri warned the Australians of Abhishek's threat. Hailing Abhishek as a ‘gun’ player, Shastri said with him in the middle it is ‘guaranteed entertainment’.

‘He can create chaos’

"He’s a gun T20 player. If he’s in for a while, there’s guaranteed entertainment. Irrespective of whether you’re Australian or Indian, you’ll enjoy it. He has the ability to take the game away from you. You don’t want him out there too long because he can create chaos," Shastri said on Fox Cricket.

"His preparation, his belief in his own ability, the range of shots that he has, and then the mindset to go out there and back himself from ball one. From the get-go, he’ll go after the bowling. That’s where he can be extremely dangerous, very explosive, and quietly confident about his own ability," said Shastri.

Ind or Aus - Who Start Favourites?

Australia are a formidable side in any format, and playing at home - they become doubly-dangerous.

