Yashasvi Jaiswal Putting Pressure on Shubman Gill's T20 Spot? Gujarat Titans Captain Warned Ahead of India-Australia Series

India vs Australia: India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill, given his talent, did not live up to the standards in the Asia Cup and now the pressure on him would be high to perform in the upcoming five-match T20I series. He would know all these games would be important with the World Cup around the corner. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a sensational claim that he reckons Gill is under pressure because he knows Sanju Samson and Jaiswal are waiting in the wings.

‘Jaiswal is around the corner’

"This series will be extremely important for Shubman Gill. It's important for him because runs weren't scored when he was elevated to ODI captaincy. Again, you can't read too much into it because it's just been one series. I get that. So it's not like there is a question on his place," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is around the corner. He says he is also there and should also be played, and that he would also hit if he is played. So making Yashasvi Jaiswal sit out also becomes an issue of pressure," he added.

Ind vs Aus H2H

Despite Australia dominating world cricket for a very long period of time, T20I is the format where the 'Men in Blue' have dominated the mighty Aussies, irrespective of the conditions. India and Australia have played 32 T20I games against each other. Australia have won 11, whereas India have won 20. Only one game out of these 32 clashes ended up being a draw.

